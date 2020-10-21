Circuit breaker lockdown in Scotland’s central belt extended for a further two weeks

Circuit breaker lockdown in Scotland’s central belt has been extended by a further two weeks, Nicola Sturgeon has announced. This means that it will run a week longer than the planned date of October 25, ending on November 2.

Sturgeon said at a briefing on Wednesday, October 21, “Following a meeting of the Cabinet this morning, I can confirm that we have decided to extend these measures for a further week.

“This is, first and foremost, a public health decision – although we have grounds for cautious optimism that the restrictions are having an effect. The clinical advice to the Cabinet is that it would not be safe to lift them as early as Monday.”

Under the current restrictions, restaurants must remain closed and can only serve as a takeaway service. Licensed cafés can open until 6pm but they are not permitted to serve alcohol.

This comes as a huge blow to the hospitality industry who are already struggling through the pandemic.

Emma McClarkin, Scottish Beer and Pub Association, said,” These comments will be met with complete dismay by operators whose livelihoods are on the line.”

