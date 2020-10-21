Cathay Pacific is cutting 8,500 jobs as its Dragon service is grounded

HONG KONG-based Cathay Pacific airlines is cutting 8,500 jobs as its Cathay Dragon service is permanently grounded.

Subsidiary service Cathay Dragon was a regional carrier flying mainly to mainland China and other Asian destinations.

As with many other airlines around the world, Cathay Pacific has been left having to make cutbacks due to a downturn in business because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has nearly decimated the travel industry.

The company are currently losing around £200m a month despite receiving a £3.9bn bailout back in July from the Hong Kong government.

The announcement that Cathay Pacific is cutting 8,500 jobs means 5,300 jobs will be lost from Hong Kong and a further 600 from overseas, however, due to a hiring freeze and the closure of some overseas operations around 2,400 of those jobs are currently unfilled.

Despite the Dragon service being grounded, the airline provider still intends to maintain most of its routes via its main service, Cathay Pacific and budget carrier Hong Kong Express.