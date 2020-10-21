Carer caught stealing from a dementia patient on CCTV, by the patient’s grandson, has been charged.

A carer has been charged after she was caught stealing from one of her dementia patients.

Kerry Claridge, 32, from Portsmouth was finally caught stealing from her patient, Mrs Cooper, 86.

Mrs Cooper’s grandson, Stuart Vaizey, 36, set up CCTV to catch the criminal after reports of cash going missing from his grandmother’s home.

The CCTV footage shows Claridge entering the patient’s room on her mobility scooter then proceeding to rifle through the older woman’s possessions whilst another carer looked after the patient.

Furious Vaizey stormed into his grandmother’s house to catch the criminal but she bolted out the back door.

In court, Claridge said that she stole £50 and packets of cigarettes on two occasions.

Mr Vaizey said, after Claridge pleaded guilty, “I’m absolutely disgusted as carers are put in a position of trust and should feel compassion for the old people they work with — not choose to steal from people who are vulnerable and have dementia.”

The courts have said to Claridge that she would face time in jail when she is sentenced in December 2020.

