Bride moved to tears as Down’s syndrome students surprise her

BRIDE is moved to tears as her Down’s syndrome students are surprise ring bearers at her wedding.

Speech therapist Cíntia Bonfante Pereira was overcome with emotion when her fiancé, José Victor Flach surprised her by inviting two of her students to be ring bearers at her wedding in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

Cíntia later shared the footage on Instagram, where the adorable moment quickly went viral.

Photos show Cíntia trying to hold down tears as she bends down to greet the children. She revealed she had always wanted to have the children involved in her wedding, but her groom had planned the whole thing to be a surprise.

‘It was very emotional because I asked the priest from the church we got married to let me have the kids I had in my practice, but he said that I couldn’t,” says a moved Cíntia.

The wedding was made all the more unique by the fact that José and Cíntia got married on March 14, one day before steps were taken in Brazil to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

