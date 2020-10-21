Breathable Bacon facemask promises a ‘sizzling rasher’ experience.

CREATED by US-based Hormel Foods, the Black Label Breathable Bacon facemask features the ‘latest in pork-scented technology’ with two-ply multi-fiber cloth to give the wearer the experience of smelling a ‘sizzling rasher’ while they protect themselves from coronavirus.

“We’re continually focused on innovation – from new products, to marketing and distribution – all in an effort to deliver new and exciting ways to experience and enjoy Black Label Bacon,” said Nick Schweitzer, Senior Brand Manager for Hormel.

“In 2020, that means connecting everyone’s favorite bacon scent to the year’s ‘it’ accessory, and in doing so, bring Black Label Bacon closer to our fans.”

The Breathable Bacon mask is the latest in a series of technology-led innovations spanning products and distribution from the makers of the brand.

Recent innovations have included The Black Market, a multisensory virtual reality experience, the development of a musical experience using the sounds of bacon and creating the world’s first bacon-fueled motorcycle.

