South Yorkshire gets tougher restrictions as 1.8 million people head for Tier 3.

-- Advertisement --



Mayor Dan Jarvis has announced that 1.8 million people in the Sheffield City Region will now face living under England’s toughest coronavirus restrictions. The move to Tier 3 will affect Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield and happen from 12:01 am on Saturday. He said local leaders had secured £41m of funding from the government “to support our people and businesses” hit by the change.

He added that “while infection rates vary” across South Yorkshire, “collective action was the only practical choice to keep everyone in our region safe”. And Mr Jarvis said that “the number of people with COVID in our hospitals has doubled over the last ten days, with no signs this will relent over the coming weeks” so “inaction was not an option”.

He went on to say, quote: “Individual councils will be able to move to lower alert levels and have restrictions eased as soon as it is safe to do so.” Boris Johnson had announced earlier today that he would be making a decision on the move to Tier for South Yorkshire.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “South Yorkshire Plunged into Tier 3 Lockdown from Saturday ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!