Breaking News – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned a wild bear is prowling

Not long after moving into the California home in early July, the large black bear was reported yards from Oprah’s estate.

The bear, which can weigh up to 39st fully grown, appears to be back, with California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Tim Daly suggesting the bear is being attracted by the chicken coops.

‘It’s not like they can’t afford fresh eggs but for some reason, the folks there think they need a chicken coop,’ he told The Sun.

‘We started getting a cluster of calls about a bear in Montecito in July and we’ve had some further calls about it this week. We’re hoping it will make its own way out of the area.

‘Bears are attracted to strong odours so we’re advising residents to seal their trash and clean their barbecues.

‘Bears shouldn’t be confronted and they want to see an escape route, too. Don’t make eye contact with them and don’t run.’

The Montecito Association, a local authority, wrote to residents including Ellen DeGeneres explaining that ‘new activity’ on Ranchos San Carlos could be ‘disturbing the bear and setting it off into the community’.