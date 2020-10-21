Mystery Substance Sprayed in Westmidlands Shopping Arcade Injures Fifteen

Fifteen people needed treatment after coming into contact with a mystery substance in a string of shops and restaurants across the Westmidlands.

Police say an unidentified man sprayed the gaseous substance over customers in Pizza Hut, Mcdonalds, and Tesco yesterday evening in the Gornal and Dudley areas of the West midlands. Eyewitnesses at the scene immediately took to social media warning people to keep away and avoid the area.

The victims of the attacks had been attended to by paramedics on-scene and witnesses say they could hear them gasping for breath. Westmidlands police are appealing for help in identifying the person involved and are at present reviewing CCTV recordings.

