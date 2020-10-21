Breaking News – Iraqi woman arrested after throwing children to their death

SHOCK and anger swept through Iraq after a video of a woman throwing her two small children to their death over a bridge into the Tigris River emerged.

Iraqi authorities claim that security forces were able to identify and arrest the woman.

A specialised team of Iraqi security forces also managed to retrieve the bodies of the two children, identified by local media by their first names of Hur Mohammed, 3, and Masuma Mohammed, 1.

The incident took place during the early hours of October 17. CCTV footage released by authorities showed the mother hurling the children over the al-Aimmah Bridge into the Tigris River.

During an investigation, the woman admitted that she had killed the children because of a dispute with her husband who was seeking a divorce.

“This crime had been long planned for. It has been nearly two months since this woman separated from her husband,” the Kurdish Rudaw website quoted Abu Tahsin Deraji, the children’s paternal grandparent, as saying.

The incident caused widespread outrage in Iraq, which has been brutalized by years of violence and war.

