A suspected gas explosion has caused a building to collapse in Ealing London.

It is understood that a number of people have so far been rescued from the building. London Fire Brigade said the suspected gas explosion happened at around 6.40 am this morning and involved a mobile phone shop with flats above it.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters Southall, Hayes, Heston, Ealing and Feltham fire stations are at the scene in King Street. A search and rescue crew is now carrying out a complex operation and searching the properties using a specially trained dog.

Station Commander Alan Brand, who is at the scene said: “Four adults and one child were rescued at the rear of the property by firefighters using a ladder. A further fourteen adults and two children self-evacuated from surrounding properties. Specialist crews are searching the building for anyone else that may be involved.”

