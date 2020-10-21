Breaking News – DJ arrested over ‘freedom’ party with 1,200 guests

AN ILLEGAL rave organising DJ who was arrested has warned that Government Covid-19 restrictions are driving the dance music scene underground.

DJ Kev Maloney, 39, will face no further action from police over his planned, dusk-to-dawn party for 1,200 people. He was arrested by officers who broke the door down to his flat in Coventry before holding him in cells over the outdoor, ‘Secret in the Stix’ event.

While the DJ, accepts police were only doing their job, he feels he has done nothing wrong and warns Government lockdown measures are driving people towards ‘postcode raves’ hosting up to 200 party-goers at a time.

Party locations are only revealed at the last minute, usually via private Snapchat or WhatsApp groups.

Kev said, ‘Everyone in dance music is just waiting, hoping for a light at the end of the tunnel. In the meantime, the Government restrictions are only going to drive people underground, because a lot of people are starting to get fed up with the situation.

‘We all need to dance, it’s a release everyone needs in life and it’s affecting people financially as well as through their mental health. ‘As a result, there’s a lot of postcode raves going on in London as well as in other parts of the country. They usually attract between a hundred and a couple of hundred people in disused buildings and warehouses.

‘I could have gone down that road but I wanted to hold a legitimate event on private land with all the safety precautions in place. ‘I’ve got a couple of gigs coming up but they are sit-down events, it’s not the same as being able to dance with other people. If we stay in lockdown for the next 12 months or so I can only see the illegal rave scene growing.