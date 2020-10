COVENTRY is set to enter Tier 2, the measure is expected to come into effect at midnight on Friday, October 23, in response to a continuing rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

A total of 650 cases have been confirmed in the seven days up to October 17, a rate of 174.96 per 100,000 which is higher than the West Midlands region at 156.23.

Councillor George Duggins, leader of Coventry City Council, said the decision was ”disappointing” but “inevitable” given the rise in cases.

