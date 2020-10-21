Boris Johnson has announced he will make a statement today regards speculation over Tier 3 lockdown for South Yorkshire.

-- Advertisement --



Boris Johnson will make a statement about South Yorkshire today, amid speculation the region could get England’s toughest coronavirus restrictions. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick did not rule out the area moving to Tier 3 and revealed ministers and local leaders may be “on the cusp of an agreement”.

This is a breaking news story and there will updates later today.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News: Boris Johnson to Make Statement on Lockdown for Yorkshire”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!