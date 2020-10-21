A BA flight has been forced to make an urgent landing ‘after crew fell ill and reported a smell of burning’.

A British Airways flight had to return back to Heathrow in a ‘long’ emergency landing that took 10 minutes. A passenger onboard claimed there was a smell of burning and that a crew member fell ill.

Flight BA 2596 was bound for Verona this morning, with an update to passengers saying the aircraft had suffered a “technical issue”. In a message from British Airways sent to one traveller, a statement said: “We apologise for the delay to your flight to Verona today.

“We had to return back to London Heathrow due to a technical issue. Safety is our number one priority and we would never continue a flight unless it was safe to do so.”

