Boris Johnson Under Renewed Pressure to End 10pm Curfew in London

Boris Johnson has come under renewed pressure from London Mayor Sadiq Khan to end the 10 pm Curfew.

Boris Johnson has come under growing pressure to end the 10 pm curfew on restaurants in London today with Mayor Sadiq Khan branding it as “nonsensical”. Business leaders are also asking for the ban to be removed following the damaging effects it is having on the hospitality sector.

Mr Khan said there was no longer any point in having an early closing time if only one household was allowed at a table in the first place. London’s mayor went on to argue that the Government’s entire justification for the rule, that it would stop infections spreading among people from different households, fell apart when London was put into the “high” level of coronavirus restrictions a week ago, which bans meeting friends indoors, including over meals in pubs or restaurants.

He went on to say, quote: “Scrapping the 10 pm curfew rule could make a real difference, allowing multiple sittings in restaurants throughout the evening – for some venues this could be the difference between going bust or their business staying above water until the Government get a grip of the virus.”

