Mayor warns Birmingham faces Tier 3 lockdown but rules out ‘public’ negotiations.

The Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, has said the region may have to be moved from a Tier 2 to Tier 3 lockdown in the coming weeks if coronavirus infection rates continue to rise in the region. The Mayor also said he will not engage in public negotiations like his Greater Manchester counterpart Andy Burnham if the Government imposes the harshest level of lockdown on his area.

The Conservative local leader issued a statement via social media regarding the lockdown situation in the West Midlands on Tuesday, after his phone call with Health Secretary Matt Hancock. His statement came after Greater Manchester became the latest region to enter Tier 3 on Tuesday.

