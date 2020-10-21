An Irish town has cut all ties with twin Polish town over LGBT rights.

An Irish town has cut all its ties with its twin Polish town over their views on LGBT rights.

Fermoy, Country Cork, has ended their 14-year-old relationship with Polish Town, Nowa Deba over a motion that was passed discriminating against the LGBT community.

The two towns which visited each others towns and attended their town cultural events before the Irish town decided that their town didn’t share the same values. A vote took place to decide if the towns would stay together but all 6 of the councillors voted to cut ties with their European twin.

Councillor, Noel McCarthy said, “We terminated because we felt that their local authority had discriminated against the LGBT community,”

“We have nothing against the twinning committee of Nowa Deba or the mayor, for that matter, we just feel that we couldn’t be associated with a town that does not change their stance on the LGBT+ community.”

Representatives in Nowa Deda have yet to respond to the twin town parting but their towns resolution in 2019 pledged to “defend our tradition, culture, and religion against aggressive, deceptive and harmful LGBT ideology”

