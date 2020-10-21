A 15-year-old teenager was stabbed more than 40 times by a group of four teenagers in a calculated brutal murder in the back of a taxi, a court has heard.

The boy named Keelan Wilson was subjected to a barbaric attack and received multiple fatal stab wounds from four teenagers in a back of a taxi just minutes away from his family home in Wolverhampton on May 29,2018.

A court heard four 19-year-old men, Brian Sasa, Tyrique King, Zenay Pennant Phillips, and Nehemie Tampwo plotted to ‘execute’ the teenager on Langley Road in the Merry Hill. Prosecutors accused the defendants ‘set about him with weapons and stabbed the boy 40 times whilst he sat next to a friend in the taxi.

The four boys deny the charge of murder, Michael Duck, the prosecutor said, “It is a matter of real sadness that people of such ages have the willingness to take the life of another person. It is not just the fact they were prepared to take that life but the manner in which they chose to do it. This was not in any way a spontaneous act of violence. This was a well-planned, targeted group attack by a number of youths armed with knives, and that was with the plan to execute another young man.”

He continued, “The reason I say that is shortly before 11pm on May 29, 2018, in a residential street … a group of youths ran towards their target Keelan Wilson as he sat in a taxi with a close associate. The group pulled open the rear door of that taxi and they set about him with weapons. He had inflicted upon him something over 40 knife wounds – at least three of these wounds could have been fatal.”

