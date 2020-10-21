74-year-old man shot during a robbery in Mijas

74-year-old man has been shot in the foot during a robbery at his home in Mijas on the Costa del Sol.

Early reports indicate that a 74-year-old man was shot in the foot when two hooded men broke into his property in the urbanization El Chaparral in Mijas early Wednesday morning.

-- Advertisement --



The 112 Andalusia emergency service received a call at 8:30 Wednesday morning from a man identifying himself as an employee and was informed that the 74-year-old had been wounded by a firearm in a house located on Luis Peralta Avenue.

The man is being treated at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella, where medics reported to ‘La Opinión de Málaga’ that the patient had suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left limb, but that he is in a stable condition.

Guardia Civil and the local police arrived at the scene, but the suspects had already fled. Sources told ‘La Opinión de Málaga’ that Guardia Civil have the model, colour and licence plate number of the vehicle in which the assailants have fled in the direction of Malaga.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “John Leslie jury sent home as ‘precautionary measure’ as Covid restrictions tighten”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!