XXV Medieval Festival d’Elx returning to Elche

THE XXV Medieval Festival d’Elx is returning to Elche as the City Council are making every effort to run the 25th anniversary event despite coronavirus concerns.

Elche City Council have announced that the event will be held from October 23 to 31 and will feature lectures on the Middle Ages as well as music, dance and premieres of the performing arts of Elche, consisting of a cast comprised of 80% of Elche artists due to travel concerns.

Juan León, the cultural programmer, has given more details about the festivals’s programming, which is set to run despite major adjustments having to be made due to the ongoing pandemic, stating that they have managed to maintain a high level on what is the 25th anniversary of the Medieval Festival d’Elx:

“We have many renowned performances and that is why it will open with a very special event such as ‘Vigor Mortis’ which will feature the presence of the renowned choreographer and dancer Asun Noales.

“The program highlights the dance of ‘Vigor Mortis’ with Asun Noales from Elche, ‘Rey Lear’ from Atalaya Teatro de Sevilla and ‘Viejo amigo Cicerón’ with José María Pou,” León concluded.

The poster is made by the prestigious artist from Elche Antonio Mora and includes the title of this new edition ‘Et lux in tenebris lucet’ which means “The light shines in the middle of the darkness”

