Women dead after being thrown around ´like a radoll´ by angry cow

Women dead after being thrown around “like a ragdoll” by an angry cow.

A woman has died after being attacked by a heard of stampeding cattle throwing her around “like a ragdoll” whilst her family scaled a wire fence to safety.

Grandmother Marian Clode, 61, had been out for a country walk in Belford, Northumberland, with her family when she was chased by around 15 cows after they had broken away from the rest of the herd.

Primary school teacher, Clode, from Manchester had been walking ahead of the family when the horrific incident unfolded. One cow charged at her over and over again enticing the rest of the herd to stampede towards the other family members.

Clodes, the daughter, Lucy Rowe, 38, told the inquest, “I could see [my husband] throw the children over the barbed wire fence. The lead cow… must have caught sight of my mum. It stood back and hit her. It backed up again and hit her again.…she flew over the fence like a rag doll.”

Mrs Clodes was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle but the injuries we too severe and she later died.

Health and Safety Executive, Wayne Owners explained how dangerous cows with young calves can be for walkers saying “It is well-established guidance cows, all cattle, pose a risk, but particularly cows with calves.”

“They all pose a more significant or higher risk because of maternal links between the mother and the calf. Particularly for walkers.”

