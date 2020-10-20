US government goes to war with Google

THE US government has made its intentions clear as it goes to war with Google after filing charges accusing the tech giants of monopolising online advertising and internet searches.

In a landmark move, following over a years worth of investigation, charges were filed in federal court by the US Department of Justice and 11 other states.

They argue that Google have a stranglehold on the market because of tactics such as ‘forcing’ its search engine to be installed as the default option on browsers and devices such as mobile phones, for which Google pays billion of dollars each year to ensure.

Google, who are also looking to challenge Amazon in the online shopping industry, has described the case as ‘deeply flawed’, saying: “People use Google because they choose to – not because they’re forced to or because they can’t find alternatives.”



US government officials are said to want to go to war with Google as their deals are seen as securing them as the “gatekeepers” to the internet, “Google has thus foreclosed competition for internet search.” “Google is so dominant that ‘Google’ is not only a noun to identify the company and the Google search engine but also a verb that means to search the internet,” states the lawsuit.



