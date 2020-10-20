MURCIA is ready to launch its twelfth consecutive year of Language Clubs, however, this year is set for a change.

The scheme will see nearly 400 students between 12 and 17-years-old given the chance to learn English, French or German using non-formal educational, recreational and free-time activities.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the completely free lessons will be taught outdoors with specific spaces designated for this year’s Language Clubs.

Spaces with patios, gardens and outdoor annexes have been prioritised, to provide a safe and hygienic global experience for the students as they get to learn their chosen language without being confined to a classroom.

This active learning proposal also allows students to learn and gain knowledge of the local environment, the local districts and of the city of Murcia itself.

The thought behind this year’s change was to minimise exposure to the contagion which is said to thrive in confined spaces.

Each group will be made up of 18 students, which will be constituted by age and divided into two subgroups, all supported by a monitor who will guide the youngsters through European programs and activities.

Councillor Rebeca Pérez commented: “The Language Club makes it possible for the young people of the municipality to be interested in speaking other languages, to practice conversation, and thus, complement the language skills they acquire in their schools.

“At the same time it makes them interested in European integration and the European exchange programs that the Murcia City Council develops with funding from the European Union,” she concluded.

The twelfth consecutive year of Murcia Language Clubs is set for a change, due to coronavirus concerns, and has provided a local business with some much-needed work, with an extra addition being offered to the students this year.

In a positive move from Murcia City Council, each student will wear double-sided cotton fabric masks with filters which are made by a local social clothing workshop that promotes the social and labor insertion of women, through the enhancement of textile waste.

El Costurerico del Proyecto are part of Proyecto Abraham’s labor insertion project, whose objective is the incorporation into the labor market of people in situations of social vulnerability.

The social clothing workshop work under criteria of sustainability and solidarity, betting on a circular economy model that takes into account working conditions and respect for the environment.

Those who are interested can register until October 28.

