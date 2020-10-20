Tragedy as an Austrian woman suffocates her three daughters.

An Austrian woman has been arrested by police after suffocating her three daughters.

The woman called the emergency services at 5.20 am on Saturday, October 17, telling them that she had smothered her three children and wanted to take her own life.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after where the lady was arrested. She had harmed herself but the injuries we not serious.

Her eldest daughter was alive when emergency services arrived and they tried to resuscitate but she died later in hospital.

In an Austrian newspaper, it was reported that the mother of the three girls had separated from her partner and had an embargo preventing him from seeing the family, but with the order running out in September, the mother was terrified she would lose her children in a divorce.

A police spokesperson said, “Today in the early hours of the morning a woman, aged 31, called the police emergency number and stated that she had just killed her children and now wanted to kill herself.

“During an immediate search of the home, the police found two girls, aged eight months and three years, who were dead.

“A third girl, aged nine, was taken to hospital, but resuscitation was unsuccessful.”

