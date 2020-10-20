LAST Sunday afternoon (October 18) there was what initially appeared to be an accident on the streets of Palma when two women were struck by a Peugeot 307 as they were crossing the road on a pedestrian crossing.

Neither was seriously injured but both were taken to hospital for treatment whilst Local Police officers breathalysed the driver and then discovered that not only was he the former husband of one of the women but he was also under a restraining order from contacting her.

Her daughter has now told police that this was not the first time that her former partner a 47-year old Paraguayan had tried to run her over and he is currently in police custody as an investigation concerning gender violence continues.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Traffic accident now appears to be a deliberate attempt on woman's life".

