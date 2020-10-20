Top Advisor warns we have reached the “worst-case scenario”

Top Advisor warns that we have reached the “worst-case scenario” of 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases.

The shocking news comes after it was reported several weeks ago by the Governments scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said the figure 50,000 figure is the “reasonable worst-case scenario”

Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of SAGE, told sky news “The ONS survey, which is the best data in the country at the moment, shows that 27,000 people are getting this infection every day. But that was until the 10th of October”

“Today it will be over 50,000, just as the CMO (chief medical officer) Chris Whitty and (the Government’s chief scientific adviser) Sir Patrick Vallance suggested some three weeks ago”

“It would be at 50,000 new cases across the country every single day, and that’s almost exactly where we are.”

Sir Jeremy has called for a three-week national lockdown in a bid to get the infection rates down across the whole of the UK.

