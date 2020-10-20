Tiger King´s Carole Baskin has revealed that she is bisexual in an interview with Pinknews.

Baskin, 59, was chatting with the publication in a zoom call where she said “while she has been married three times to men she ‘could just as easily have a wife.’

She went on to say, “I just don’t see us as being different genders”

She also went on to slate Joe Exotic, who is currently in prison for hiring a hitman in a plot to kill her saying, “he’s an embarrassment to the human community.’

The reality star of Netflix hit show, “The Tiger King” has been targeted constantly since the show from conspiracy theorists who are convinced she fed her first husband to her beloved tigers.

Carole recently returned to our screens performing on Dancing with the Stars in the US, however she was sadly eliminated in week 3.

She also revealed that her conservation work with tigers and the attempted attack from Joe Exotic has made her very wary of strangers saying, “I’ve always been a little anxious when people approach me in public because I don’t know if they’re friend or foe”

