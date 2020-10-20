The under 18´s Athletics team in Nerja wins six medals

THE Nerja Athletic team won six medals in the Spanish Under-18 Championship held in Tarragona.
Carlos Ángel was crowned national champion in 2000m hurdles. The three silvers went to Naomy Ezenwa in discus and shotput, and Ignacio Noblejas in 400m hurdles. Andrés Palma was bronze in 5000m, as was the men’s 4 × 100 relay team with Gonzalo Alonso, Ignacio Noblejas, Pablo Martin and Jorge Pascual. After these results, Cueva de Nerja Uma took the third position in the championship club classification.