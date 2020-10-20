The Loro Sexi park in Almunecar welcomes two baby meerkats to its family

THE “Loro Sexi” park in Almunecar has increases the “family” by welcoming the birth of two baby meerkats. This is an exciting time for the park because this species had not reproduced for a long time, according to Federico Salas, Biologist and manager of the “Loro Sexi” park.

The babies currently remain in the burrow, in underground galleries, for about three weeks. In captivity, the life expectancy of a meerkat is between 12 and 15 years of life.

Meerkats have been part of the park for about eight years. They eat fruit, vegetables and meat. This species is one of the most recognised animals in Africa.

Federico Salas highlights that, in addition to the birth of the meerkats, in Loro Sexi a new macaw parrot was also born this year.

Due to Covid-19, the Almuñequero park maintains a protocol of visits, with a reduction in capacity and all the measures established by health officials. Visiting hours at the moment are from 10.30 am to 2.00 pm and from 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm.