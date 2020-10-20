Tensions rise between Manchester Mayor and the Prime Minister as the deal for Manchester is rejected.

Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham, and Prime Minister, Boris Johnson are at loggerheads tonight as tensions rise over Tier 3 lockdown rules.

-- Advertisement --



Burnham is claiming, Johnson is launching Manchester into extreme poverty over the restrictions by refusing to bail out the city with a massive £65m (€71m) handout from the government.

The mayor is furious at Boris for imposing the restrictions without their support and claims he is only asking for the amount of money needed to protect the city.

He said at a conference, “It wasn’t about what we wanted, it was about what we needed… What we have seen today is a deliberate act of levelling down.”

The Labour MP is also claiming that the government has been neglecting the north of the country for years.

Mr Burnham has also come under fire with many politicians claiming he is simply ´showboating´ and refused the government’s offer of 60 million pounds out of simple stubbornness and pride.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Tensions rise between Manchester Mayor and the Prime Minister”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!