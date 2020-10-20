Teenage mum charged over death of her 20-month-old daughter

A TEENAGE mum charged over the death of her 20-month-old daughter last December is in court this week facing charges of manslaughter.

18-year-old Verphy Kudi was charged after her daughter, Asiah, was left alone for six days and died due to horrific neglect.

Kudi left her baby to die in her Islingword Road flat in Brighton so she could celebrate her 18th birthday on December 5, 2019, where she didn’t return until December 11.

Upon return, the baby was rushed to Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The vile act of the teenage mum, who entered no plea, was heard in court as tearful Kudi, who appeared via videolink, was read the charge.

A statement from Sussex Police said this morning: “A mother has been charged with causing the death of her daughter in Brighton.

“Verphy Kudi, 18, currently of no fixed address, [appeared] in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 October, charged with the manslaughter of her daughter Asiah, aged 20 months, at an address where they were living in Islingword Road, Brighton, in December 2019.”

She has been remanded in custody until 16 November when she will appear at Lewes Crown Court.

