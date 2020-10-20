Met Office forecasters are monitoring Storm Barbara’s development and say that it could bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the UK.

-- Advertisement --



Storm Barbara, named by Spanish forecasters, is set to heavily impact parts of Europe – with strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Portugal and Spain. Meanwhile, two yellow national weather warnings have been put in place for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Despite forecasters not expecting the storm to cause major impact in England, they said the development of the storm is still uncertain and that “there is still the potential for severe gales to affect the extreme south-east of England during this period”.

Other warning covers parts of Scotland, including the Central Belt, where 50-75 mm of rainfall is expected over hills and mountains- a few isolated spots, most likely in Argyll, could see as much as 75-100 mm of rainfall. Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders, said; ‘Tomorrow (Tuesday) a low-pressure system, separate to Storm Barbara, will cross Ireland and Northern Ireland bringing gale or even severe gale-force winds to some exposed parts of the West and South West of the UK.”

He added: “As we look ahead to the rest of the week, we are expecting rain or showers for many areas on Wednesday, possibly heavy and blustery in the South East. It will be quieter on Thursday but more unsettled from Friday, with spells of wet and windy weather moving in from the west,” he said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Storm Barbara could hit UK with spells of gale-force winds and rainy weather”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!