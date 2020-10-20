Actor and director Robert Redford is said to be ‘devastated’ over the death of his son James Redford who has died aged 58 from liver cancer.

-- Advertisement --



The news was confirmed by James’ wife, Kyle Redford, on Twitter. “Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken,” she wrote on Friday. “He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed.”

Alongside her statement was a collage of images featuring James — a producer, writer and director — herself and their family. Some of the images appeared to be rather recent while others were throwback pics. “As his wife of 32 [years], I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together,” she wrote. “I don’t know what we would’ve done [without] them over the past” two years.

James had struggled with liver disease in the past after cancer was discovered in his bile duct last November and he was waiting for a liver transplant. A spokesperson for Robert Redford, 84, told People magazine that he’s “mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Screen Legend Robert Redford Devastated over the Death of His Son”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!