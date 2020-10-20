Ryanair flash sale sees flights at ROCK BOTTOM prices to a range of exceptional destinations.

Flash sale at Ryanair sees flights from ONLY £5.99 however there is a catch. The best prices are to destinations that are still on the UKs quarantine red list.

The latest super deal from Ryanair vast discounts on up to 10,000 seats running through from October until December.

There is a further catch … the sale only lasts until Midnight TONIGHT, Tuesday, October 20.

Flights can be purchased to a range of awesome destinations including Barcelona, Madrid, Faro, Pisa, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Malaga and Lisbon.

The deal is an exceptional offer if passengers can afford the two week quarantine on return to the UK.

Whether rock bottom prices will convince travellers to holiday abroad remains to be seen but this deal should be too good to pass up.

