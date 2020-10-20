Royal British Legion urges Brits to honour war heroes from home.

THE public have been banned from the national service at London’s Cenotaph and the march-past by 10,000 veterans, along with many local services, has been cancelled.

So Poppy Appeal bosses are encouraging the public to “participate in their own personal moment of remembrance”.

This could mean pausing for the two minute silence at 11am on November 8, watching the Service of Remembrance on television, making a donation or dowloading the official A4 poster of the iconic Remembrance Poppy from the Legion’s website and displaying it in a window.

“The Poppy Appeal was founded to help those in need following a National crisis,” said the Royal British Legion.

“Right now, we are helping those who are isolated from family, facing homelessness, struggling to feed their children, and are in financial crisis.

“Without you, we cannot provide the life-changing support that our Armed Forces community needs and deserves.

“The Legion’s work is more vital than ever as we support people from all generations who have new hardships as a result of Covid-19. Your Poppy Appeal needs you.”

This year for the first time you can leave a tribute in the Legion’s virtual Field of Remembrance to be displayed online.

Visit the Field to read tributes from others and write your own to remember those who have fallen, at rbl.org.uk/virtualfield

To find out more about this year’s Poppy Appeal, visit the Royal British Legion Facebook page.

