RESTRICTIONS have been eased in New South Wales, Australia as Covid cases are dropping.

-- Advertisement --



The announcement from State premier Gladys Berejiklian will see restrictions reduced allowing people some more freedoms.

Outdoor gatherings will be increased from 20 to 30 and hospitality venues will increase group bookings from 10 to 30.

Ms Berejiklian said.: “If it’s indoors the four-square-metre rule applies [between groups] and if its outdoors the two-square metre rule applies.”

However, some things will not be changed immediately as weddings will be allowed to have up to 300 guests but only from December 1.

“The health experts have give us advice that it could actually be safer to go to a restaurant or somewhere which is COVID-safe to have your Christmas lunch than indoors in a confined space and we want everybody to think about their plans and to plan ahead for that,” she said.

The decision to have the restrictions eased, which was made on Monday, appears to have been brought on from rigorous coronavirus testing of just under 7000 people in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, highlighting that Covid cases are dropping in New South Wales.

NSW has reported 2 new cases of locally transmitted #COVID19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. 3 cases in overseas travellers in hotel quarantine were also diagnosed, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 4,158. pic.twitter.com/pBKYs6hTPj — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) October 20, 2020

Results from the same period recorded on Monday were reported this morning and a tweet showed that: “NSW has reported 2 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

3 cases in overseas travellers in hotel quarantine were also diagnosed, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 4,158″

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Restrictions eased in New South Wales as Covid cases dropping”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!