Passengers flying from Heathrow to Italy and Hong Kong will now be able to get a coronavirus test at Heathrow airport with results available in just one hour.

-- Advertisement --



From Tuesday, people flying to the two destinations from Heathrow Airport will be able to pre-book a private test online for €89 (£80). The LAMP tests are much quicker than PCR ones that the NHS use as they do not require a laboratory to process the samples. Simply speaking, LAMP provides a highly specific, low cost, fast and portable test for pathogenic bacteria/viruses.

Airlines have argued that pre-departure virus tests crucial to get people travelling safely again. The aviation industry is in desperate need of an up-term in business as thousands of flights were cancelled over the past months as the UK added countries to its quarantine list.

Airport bosses say they will expand the antigen testing in the coming weeks, but did not reveal if other countries would be added to the scheme. Aviation services company Collinson and logistics firm Swissport described the new pre-departure testing regime as a “crucial next step toward keeping the travel industry moving while limiting the spread of the virus”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rapid COVID Testing Now Available at Heathrow”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!