Police Officers caught making racist, sexist and homophobic comments

Police Officers caught making “abhorrent” racist, sexist and homophobic comments after being bugged by an investigation.

A bugged device has recorded a police unit comprised of six officers making racist, sexist and homophobic comments.

The group has now been accused of severe breaches of the professional standards which police must adhere to, with the comments being labelled as “abhorrent” at a hearing.

The hearing heard how authorities were tipped-off to the groups unacceptable policing standards through an anonymous complaint which prompted senior official to place recording devise to ascertain the validity of the complaint.

The officers were recorded through the covert devices in their office between Monday, March 9, and Thursday, April 2.

The officers, Retired Detective Inspector Tim Ireson, Detective Sergeant Oliver Lage, Detective Sergeant Gregory Willcox, former PC Craig Bannerman, trainee Detective Constable Andrew Ferguson and PC James Oldfield, stand accused of breaching professional standards, whilst both Ireson and Willcox are also accused of failing to fulfil their supervisory role by not taking appropriate action to curb the inappropriate behaviour of their subordinates.

The hearing continues and is expected to last three weeks in total.

