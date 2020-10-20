Police deployed to stop rioters rioting against police brutality

ANTI-RIOT police in Nigeria have been deployed to stop rioters rioting against police brutality as they look to stop the recent violence from escalating.

The #EndSARS movement has been a hot topic in Nigeria and has been carried across the world via social media, but now Nigeria’s police chief has order nationwide opposition for the ever-increasing violent protestors.

President Muhammadu Buhari dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars), accused of illegal detentions, assaults and shootings, on 11 October, however, the rioters rioting against police brutality have called for more changes.

Lagos has been widely affected by the rioters and Mohammed Adamu’s orders coincided with a 24-hour curfew being placed on its commercial hub.

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that he had “watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society”.

