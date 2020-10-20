Picturesque Yorkshire Hamlet Split by New Covid-19 Lockdown Rules

The picturesque fishing village of Staithes, in North Yorkshire, sits in Tier 1 on one side of the river while the other is in ‘high’ Tier 2.

Homes either side of Staithes beck face different and confusing restrictions over whether they are allowed to mix with other households. Roxby Beck forms a natural and administrative barrier meaning that one side of the village comes under Redcar and Cleveland Council in Teeside and the other is Scarborough.

Locals in Redcar are currently living under Tier 2 restrictions, so they can’t socialise in each other’s homes. But across the water on the Cowbar bank side in the Scarborough district, residents are in more relaxed Tier 1 conditions. Locals on the Scarborough side are still able to go into each other’s homes or go to the pub together – as long as they stick to the national Rule of Six.

