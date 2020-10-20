Paris Mosque closed after the beheading of Teacher

Paris was forced to temporarily close a mosque on Tuesday, October 20, after the beheading of a teacher in Paris earlier in the week. The teacher fell fowl to a terrorist attack after he showed pupils images of the Prophet Mohammad in the form of cartoons for a discussion on freedom of speech.

History teacher, Samuel Paty, met his demise after the attacker heard of his use of the images through a video posted to the local Mosque’s facebook page.

Notices were quickly put up by Police stating the mosque had been closed and they promised to take tough action against the preachers of hate, and foreigners that pose a risk to French security.

The country, and the world, are in a state of shock over the thought that a public servant could be subject to such brutality from only showing his students a simple image to explore the debate surrounding freedom of expression.

M´hmaaed Henniche, the mosques rector, spoke of his regret of him posting a video online which led to the victim’s discovery.

The Mosque released a statement saying “There’s no room for violence in our religion,” and “We strongly condemn this savagery.”

The Father of one of the students described the teacher as a “thug” and exclaimed that he singled out Muslim students, asking him them to leave the classroom before showing the cartoon.

