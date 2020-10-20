Mallorca based charity gives advice to English speakers throughout Spain

FOR many older English speakers living ion Spain, it is difficult at an advanced age to learn a new language and this is where many organisations across the nation try to assist not only by recommending lessons but also in explaining in simple terms various rules and regulations which affect day to day living.

One of those, is a small charity Age in Spain which is based in Mallorca but exists to advise and assist all English-speaking residents and visitors to Spain wherever possible so that older people may lead fuller lives in their new adoptive country.

In the 1980s, the founders Judy Arnold-Boakes and her husband Jim saw that life in the sun could have its drawbacks and this is why they created first welfare organisation for English speaking people in Spain and the organisation, now known as Age in Spain has been working ever since to assist.

With Brexit fast approaching, there are many areas that need to be addressed and the charity is geared up to give advice and will shortly start providing information for a regular column in Euro Weekly News passing on information as it becomes available.

To find out more visit www.ageinspain.org or their Facebook page.

