Lombardy in Italy Heads Into Lockdown

The Italian region of Lombardy, the first European epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, has ordered all bars to shut at midnight from Saturday as it battles a second wave of the disease.

Lombardy had asked the Italian government to establish a curfew in the region from 11 pm after the ‘Indicators Commission’predicted that as of October 31, there could be around 600 people in the ICU and up to 4,000 in non-ICU.

Lombardy, the most populous region of Italy, has also prohibited the consumption of food and drink in all public outside areas under the new rules.

The region, the hardest-hit area in Italy, is mostly targeting young people this time, with restrictions on sport, nightlife and education — it has now called for schools to alternate online and in-person lessons.

Italy’s second-worst affected region of Campania in the south has also introduced new measures, including the controversial closure of schools as well as bans on parties and funeral processions. Cities in the region of Campania include Napoli (Naples) · Salerno · Giugliano in Campania · Torre del Greco · Pozzuoli · Casoria · Caserta · Castellammare di Stabia.

The measures in both regions are stricter than those imposed nationwide by Italy’s latest emergency decree on Monday. Italy on Friday reported 10,000 new infections in 24 hours as cases surge despite government restrictions affecting daily life.

