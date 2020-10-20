THERE appears to be a reluctance by many of the council owned auditoriums to present any musical events at the moment, so those looking for a fun night out should really concentrate on local restaurants who employ musicians to entertain and of course it’s good for the local economy.

One group that can always sniff out fun and entertainment is the La Cala de Mijas Lions and they have just had a fabulous night at Legends Nightclub in La Cala where not only was there a tasty finger buffet and a drink or two, there was entertainment from the Dragtastic Duo of John and Barry.

A total of €610 was raised from the Lions which as always will be spent on local charities and organisations and the next event, organised by the Lions Diabetic Support Group in aid of World Diabetic Day will be held on Friday November 13 with a special meal at Restaurant Hong Kong – Sofia’s, Jardin Botanico, La Cala de Mijas.

Booking is essential so call 607 879 450 and collect tickets from the Lions Charity Shop in Calle Torremolinos.

