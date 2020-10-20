Legendary Ibiza DJ and producer José Padilla has died aged 64 following a battle with colon cancer.

KNOWN worldwide as the “spiritual father of Chill-out”, Padilla passed away in his sleep on the island on Sunday, October 18.

-- Advertisement --



A statement on his official Facebook page reads: “Hola amigos. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that José passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday night here on his beloved island of Ibiza.

“His family and friends would like to say thank you to everybody who sent donations and messages of support to help make his last few months easier, and to all the staff of Can Misses Hospital for taking care of him until the end.

“Now he has gone and the sunset in Ibiza will never be the same without him , but the beautiful music of Jose Padilla will stay with us forever. Adiós maestro … x”

Padilla has been posting updates of his condition since being diagnosed in July.

On July 6, he wrote: “Hola amigos, unfortunately I have some bad news . Some days ago I was taken to hospital and I have been diagnosed with colon cancer and now I am waiting for an operation. My situation is very bad , I am completely broken after 5 months with no income whatsoever and no way to pay my rent, so humbly I ask if you can help me with your donations. Thank you Love & Music Jose.”

In August, he revealed: “I am now out of hospital after the cancer operation and am starting on the long road to recovery . Thank you very very much for all your support and kind words, it is really helping me get through this difficult time.”

José was born in Barcelona and moved to Ibiza in 1975. He took up a DJ residency at famous bar Café del Mar from 1991.

The 2002 Latin Grammy nominee signed with Mercury Records and released his first album in 1998.

His last album, So Many Colours, was released in 2015.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Legendary Ibiza DJ and producer José Padilla has died aged 64”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!