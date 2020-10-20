Kosta Restaurant in Moraira serves fantastic, exquisite Italian and Mediterranean cuisine with the restaurant catering to all, including specialist dishes for vegetarian and gluten free diners, along with a great offering for the little ones.

While on a business lunch, the Euro Weekly News staff had the pleasure of eating here after a recommendation for a member of our sales team. Believe us when we say it was truly a pleasure.

-- Advertisement --



As it was lunchtime, the team decided to have a light offering, and we were the furthest possible anyone could be from disappointed.

First on our fabulous tasting journey was the consomé served with strips or vegetables and a wonderful salmon terrine with gigantic, succulent, fresh prawns. However, the first dishes only served as a taster to the delectable second course to come.

Our second course, the beef goulash coupled with delicious fresh pasta and salad was exceptional, while the team also dived into the sea bass with exceptional leeks and courgettes on a bed of light and fluffy mash. Even the side dish of fresh root vegetables was incredible.

The International standard of the cuisine in unquestionable coupled with outstanding service in an unparalleled venue.We were made to feel welcome and special throughout the visit and could see this service mirrored across the venue.

The full menu contains such desirable favourites of Fois Gras, Beef Carpaccio, Wiener Schitzel and Filet Mignon. We definitely can’t wait to come for an evening meal to sample any one of these and more.

Kosta Restaurant is found at Calle Mulhacén, 9, 03724, Alicante

You can also find the on social media, including Facebook at www.facebook.com/kostarestaurantmoraira/

Thank you for reading this article, “Kosta Restaurant in Moraira, Delicious & Decadent!”. For more food news from around the world, visit the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!