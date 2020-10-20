Junta de Andalucía furious over safe air bridges to Canary Islands

Junta de Andalucía furious over safe air bridges to the Canary and Balearic Islands

Juan Marín, Regional Tourist Minister, attacked Spain’s central government after they gave the green light to guidelines for safe tourist corridors to the Balearic and Canary Islands

Junta de Andalucía has been left furious after they said they would provide rapid testing at Malaga Airport if the government was going to set up safe airbridges in a bid to save the tourist industry.

Marin said “We’re tired of knocking on the government’s door and nobody answering,” he also added that hotels in the region were also considering testing guests.

Andalusian hoteliers representative Miguel Sánchez said that a safe corridor between Spain and the UK was ´urgent´.

The new procedures that would be put in place for the agreed islands are that areas with low infection rates would not have to be tested for COVID-19 and those that are in higher rates would need to show a negative result from 48 hours previously.

