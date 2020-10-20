It´s not the first time Nerja has canceled the feria

THE Nerja Town Hall has published a document dated September 3, 1910, that reveals that the suspension of the feria this year as a result of the health crisis is not a first for the town.

It appears 110 years ago the town was also forced to cancel the feria, on that occasion due to a cholera epidemic.

In said act, which the municipal archive has made known due to its coincidence with the current reality, it is specified that “considering that it is highly inappropriate at the present time to hold celebrations that involve the agglomeration of the public and suppress celebrations that ordinarily are held every year in this town on October 9, 10 and 11 “.

The document also reveals that the annual budget for expenses of the 1910 fair was 2,000 pesetas ( approximately €12) “for functions, lighting and celebrations”, but given the health situation Mayor Sebastián Ruiz, believed that these expenses were better used elsewhere, “They dedicate themselves to the adoption of hygienic and sanitary measures of all essential points and that public health demands”.

As pointed out by the Town Hall in a statement, this year’s budget allocated to the fair, which amounted to €325,000 has been re-allocated to help the COVID-19 crisis.