Infecting UK citizens with COVID-19

The UK want to purposely infect their citizens with COVID-19. The trial will involve volunteers using a nasal spray still in the experimental stage, then they will be infected with the disease.

The experiment will be using around 90 people with no underlying health issues, aged under 30 and they will be infected with coronavirus. The volunteers will be given a nasal spray that is still in the experimental stages, before they are infected.

-- Advertisement --



Human trials can be rather controversial and this is no different. This experiment could speed up the development of a cure. The volunteers will be kept at a specialist diseases clinic at the Royal Free Hospital in London; however, the results will not come out until the following year.

They will stay for a period of two and a half weeks where the doctors will be keeping a close eye on all of their symptoms. There could be possible financial benefits to taking part of the experiment, they do of course get paid for the time they will spend at the clinic out of work. This human trial will help possibly get a vaccine in the next few months instead of the beginning of next year.

The scientists carrying out the experiment believe if they do find a vaccine soon then the injections will be flying off of the shelves as there will be such a high demand for them. The government have invested over £33 million for the experiments in an attempt to cut the numbers down dramatically.

The disease has been very difficult for scientists to understand as it can be fatal, it is worse for older people however there are thousands of young people that have died due to underlying health issues then catching the virus.

Thank you for reading this article, “Infecting UK citizen with COVID-19”. For more, visit the Euro Weekly News website.