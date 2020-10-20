Happy Tails Charity Auction raised a lot of money for local dog charities

A SUCCESSFUL charity auctions had happy tails wagging as a lot of money was raised for three local dog charities.

The Happy Tails charity auction at La Zona in Los Alcazares was blessed by a beautiful day of sunshine as people turned up to enjoy a wonderful day of fundraising.

18 stalls were set up with a fantastic variety of products as people shopped happily in their masks and enjoyed socially distanced drinks and food whilst the auction lots began.

In total 39 lots, auctioned by the fabulous auctioneering skills of Joanne Scott, were sold from hair do’s and make-up, car repairs, oven cleans, house cleans, Spanish/ English wills and many other bargains, as a lot of money was raised by the Happy Tails charity auction.

When all the money was totalled, the event raised the spectacular amount of €1625, with the monies raised going to three local dog charities: PAPS, Los Infiernos and Animales Unicos, whose representatives were thrilled to receive such great amounts, and will have our loyal companions wagging their happy tails in excitement.

Lesley Eburne, the organiser, said “we are delighted to be able to hand this money over to these shelters who work tirelessly to look after so many abandoned, sick, new born puppies and mistreated animals.

For details message on upcoming events and how you can donate, please contact Lesley Eburne via email.

